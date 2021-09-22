After troops helped restore order at the Capitol, Milley feared President Donald Trump was looking for a “Reichstag moment” before the inauguration, as in 1933, when German Chancellor Adolf Hitler used an arson attack on the parliament building as a pretext to consolidate control. Those weren’t the only Nazi parallels that occurred to Milley as he sought to make sense of the worst attack on the Capitol since the British torched the building in 1814. He concluded that some of the insurrectionists came planning revolution — that they were modern-day Brownshirts, a U.S. version of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.