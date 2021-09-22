This is madness.
That poll result represents something critical to understanding what’s happening right now. In order for government to operate in this insane way, you need two conditions. First, you need a massive lack of accountability, in which the most cynical actors know they can do just about whatever they want, no matter how damaging, without fear of suffering any political consequences.
Second, you need a party bound by no limits of responsibility or morality, a party perfectly happy to create crises, confusion and suffering if they think it will benefit them.
And that’s exactly what we have.
The fact that the debt ceiling is an arcane piece of law that most Americans don’t understand and tune out — it’s hardly as compelling as the status of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles — makes it an excellent vehicle for Republicans to sabotage Joe Biden’s presidency.
And if you think that poll has little meaning because the issue isn’t something most people think about, that’s exactly the point. If what the average voter thinks is Default sounds bad; Democrats are in charge; ergo it would probably be their fault, or at least the fault of “Washington,” that’s precisely what liberates Republicans to be as reckless as they like.
Their entire political strategy, from Washington down to every corner of the country, is to ensure that they never face accountability for what they do. That’s what ties the debt ceiling crisis to what’s happening in the states.
In Texas, for instance, Republicans can pass radical, unpopular laws on abortion and guns, then turn around and aggressively gerrymander state legislative and congressional districts so they hold on to power even though nearly all the state’s population growth is happening in communities of color and overwhelmingly Democratic cities.
Back in Washington, Republicans are happy for the system to remain broken, unresponsive and unable to perform basic functions without spinning toward disaster. They watch with glee as a small number of Democrats refuse to end the filibuster, leaving the power of sabotage in McConnell’s hands. They know that the worse things get, the better it is for them. The public doesn’t have a fine-grained understanding of what goes on in Congress or why things happen the way they do, so chaos and dysfunction will hurt the party in power.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Democrats can make some simple changes that would allow government to function. They can nix the filibuster, then pass laws ensuring that voters get representation. They can effectively nullify or eliminate the debt ceiling so there are no more default crises. That wouldn’t solve every problem, but it would go a long way toward making the system actually work.
But in order to do that, they have to put their foot down and say: Enough. This cannot go on. If they believe all their paeans to the wise and noble American people, they should believe that those people deserve better — and then have the courage to do something about it.