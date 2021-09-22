Back in Washington, Republicans are happy for the system to remain broken, unresponsive and unable to perform basic functions without spinning toward disaster. They watch with glee as a small number of Democrats refuse to end the filibuster, leaving the power of sabotage in McConnell’s hands. They know that the worse things get, the better it is for them. The public doesn’t have a fine-grained understanding of what goes on in Congress or why things happen the way they do, so chaos and dysfunction will hurt the party in power.