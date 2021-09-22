One part of the answer is that Virginia has addressed the unfortunate fact that it’s expensive to deploy and operate telecommunication infrastructure in rural areas. The cost of running a mile of fiber optic broadband — including labor, equipment, permits, pole attachment fees — in Halifax County or Hampton Roads is fairly similar. But there are more residents and, hence, more potential customers in dense communities such as Hampton compared with rural communities such as Halifax. Without a way to make the economics work, private companies have not expanded broadband to rural areas on their own. Virginia and several local governments have leveraged hundreds of millions in public funds to help build last-mile connections (that is, connections between a residence and nearby infrastructure). The state’s flagship program is the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, which supports broadband deployment in hard-to-serve parts of the state. More on that in a minute.