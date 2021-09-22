This circle could be squared if Western countries were willing to pay the developed world for its compliance with climate goals. That’s where Biden’s pledge comes in. He promised to work with Congress to double U.S. financing for combating the effects of climate change abroad to $11.4 billion annually. That may sound like a lot, but it’s nowhere near what is needed. Climate activists say that the United States should be giving up to $49 billion a year. The 10-year cost of that would be roughly on par with new spending included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal, and not a penny would go to U.S. projects. It’s inconceivable that Congress would appropriate that much money, especially when polls have shown for decades that foreign aid is the type of federal spending most people want to cut.