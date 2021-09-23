Sometimes it’s hard to tell which is which. For example, the Affordable Care Act originally said most Americans needed to obtain health insurance or pay a tax penalty. (The tax has since been set at zero.) Whether or not that counted as a legal command to get insured divided the Supreme Court, which held in 2012 that the law offered Americans a choice.
Other times it’s easy to tell a choice from a mandate. “Your money or your life!” isn’t a choice, which is why Jack Benny’s “I’m thinking it over” still makes us laugh. Likewise, the government telling you either to obey the law or go to prison is a choice only in the most formal, pedantic sense. Here on Earth 1, that’s a mandate.
Yet the basic distinction between a choice and a mandate seems to have eluded a surprising number of pundits, politicians and ordinary Americans discussing the Biden administration’s pandemic policy. In announcing that employers with more than 100 employees must ensure that their employees are either vaccinated or tested weekly, the administration has quite plainly given employees a choice. The government is not requiring that they be vaccinated. Period.
This is easier to see if one imagines the policy as a requirement that all employers must require weekly coronavirus tests, except for employees who are vaccinated. Calling such a policy a “vaccine mandate” would be absurd, but this is exactly the policy that the administration has proposed.
The characterization of the policy as a “mandate” feels particularly inapt in the vaccine context, where actual mandates have been used repeatedly, and upheld by courts. In a 1905 case, the city of Cambridge, Mass., backed its smallpox vaccination requirement, directed at individuals, with criminal fines, and the Supreme Court upheld its constitutionality. Later, in 1922, the court curtly dismissed a challenge to San Antonio’s public school smallpox vaccine requirement, which barred students from school if they failed to show a certificate of vaccination.
Public and private schools alike continue routinely to require students to be inoculated against measles, polio, chickenpox and other contagious diseases. Government commands of this sort, backed by fines, expulsion from school, loss of a job and other coercive measures, are fairly described as mandates. Having to get a coronavirus test can tickle a bit, but it isn’t exactly the stocks.
Some of the slippage in language is just the usual political theater. Referring to the administration policy as a “vaccine mandate” or “forced vaccinations” is common fare at Fox News and Breitbart. Arizona’s lawsuit over the policy, filed by its Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, falsely states that the president plans “to require that all private employers with more than 100 employees impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their employees.”
But references to a “vaccine mandate” aren’t just from the usual suspects. More moderate outlets, including the New York Times, The Washington Post and NPR, have repeatedly used the same language in their headlines.
The lack of pushback on this description from administration officials is surprising, but perhaps it shouldn’t be. Part of the purpose of the policy is to give cover to employers to require vaccination. The false perception that vaccination is mandated might make reluctant Americans more likely to comply with those private edicts.
This sloppy framing has disturbing implications for the political debate. The politics around pandemic policies, from stay-at-home orders to masking requirements to vaccination, revolves around questions of whether the government is overreaching or not. Falsely describing a choice as a mandate not only misleads Americans about basic facts — it distorts the debate, coming down on one side, on the sly.
Adopting the language of mandates feeds into a larger, dispiriting tendency to pathologize ordinary policymaking, to treat every act of governance as a breach of our rights. Our political opponents become not just people who disagree with us about a policy choice but people who are out to take something vital away from us, to disrespect us, to disregard our values and commitments in favor of their own.
The testing option the administration has offered is an olive branch to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated. Erasing an effort at compromise from the discourse deprives us of a much-needed basis for solidarity, at just the point when trust in one another is most needed, and in shortest supply.
I hope employers require their employees to get vaccinated. Doing so will get us out of the pandemic and safely back to normal life more quickly. But the federal government isn’t making them do it. All they’ve been compelled to do is, well, to think it over.
That’s not overreach; it’s restraint.