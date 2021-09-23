In a readout of the call, the administration explained, “The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners. President Biden conveyed his ongoing commitment in that regard.”
Rather than scorn the French (as Biden’s predecessor did to allies on a regular basis), Biden tried to make good on previous promises of collaboration. “The two leaders have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence and proposing concrete measures toward common objectives,” the readout stated. “They will meet in Europe at the end of October in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process. President Emmanuel Macron has decided that the French Ambassador will return to Washington next week. He will then start intensive work with senior US officials.”
Certainly, Biden should not have had to do such damage control for his team’s failure to appreciate France’s concerns and anticipate its reaction. In reviewing what went askew here, the White House would do well to impress upon its entire national security team that collaboration with the European Union must be more than window dressing even as the United States “pivots” to Asia. (It was significant that the readout explicitly stated, “President Biden reaffirms the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, including in the framework of the European Union’s recently published strategy for the Indo-Pacific.”)
To its credit, the Biden White House has attempted in other contexts to balance conflicting interests and alliances in a way prior administrations have not always done. Although the administration is continuing efforts to lure the Iranians back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Israel vehemently opposed, Axios reported, “The U.S. and Israel held secret talks on Iran last week to discuss a possible ‘plan B’ if nuclear talks are not resumed.”
Under the Obama administration, the JCPOA became a major source of conflict, with Israel complaining that it had not been sufficiently consulted and Republicans inviting the Israeli prime minister essentially to lobby Congress against the deal in person when it was under consideration. The new Israeli prime minister does not support the JCPOA, but the administration’s stance toward Israel shows a willingness to work through disputes, keep talking and prevent a single dispute from overtaking an entire relationship.
Moreover, the Biden-Macron phone call came on the same day that Biden announced that the United States will purchase another half-billion Pfizer-BioNtech covid-19 vaccines to donate to low- and middle-income countries. This comes on top of 500 million already promised and comes with $750 million in funding to cover distribution costs. Biden also said he was “launching the E.U.-U.S. vaccine partnership to work more closely together and with our partners on expanding global vaccinations.” He stressed this will all be donated with no political strings and primarily through Covax, the vaccine distribution system backed by the World Health Organization.
In short, despite glitches, this president does care about alliances. He does not take as a point of pride, as his predecessor did, his ability to rupture alliances and publicly denigrate allies’ assistance (e.g., by allowing the United States to establish military bases in their countries). He does not snub international institutions. This president’s approach to foreign policy bears no resemblance to “America First.” The challenge is to make certain Biden’s team seamlessly executes his vision.