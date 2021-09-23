That doesn’t mean the United States should stop trying to engage China. In fact, where engagement is still possible without sacrificing national interests or values, it is crucial. But being clear-eyed about the current state of play means we must prepare for the worst case. The United States and its partners must increase their strategic deterrence, reduce their economic and technological dependence on China, and speed up their own plans to compete. The Biden team’s moves to strengthen alliance relationships in the region are a solid but insufficient step.