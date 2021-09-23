Once the immediate problem of vaccine supply is solved for lower-income nations, Gates said, the process of fighting covid will proceed “country by country” — the way the World Health Organization and UNICEF have conducted anti-polio campaigns. “I can’t tell you what the [vaccine] coverage will be in African countries that didn’t have a bad pandemic,” he said. “Will Nigeria want 20 percent coverage, or 70 or 80 percent? It will be based on the priorities of the government. This is one of the big questions we don’t talk about. When the limiting factors are logistics and demand, how will governments prioritize?”