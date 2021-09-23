I’m exaggerating, but only slightly.
Erin O’Toole, the third successive Conservative leader to attempt to fell Justin Trudeau, heeded the conventional wisdom. He ran as an explicit centrist, a man at pains to emphasize how his revised Conservative Party — pro-LGBT, pro-choice, pro-carbon tax, pro-immigrant, spend-happy, against budget cuts and so on — was “not your dad’s Conservative Party.” As the Toronto Star noted, O’Toole “studiously avoided talking about Stephen Harper,” but embraced 80’s-era prime minister Brian Mulroney — a man who, though impossibly right-wing by 2021 standards, is today increasingly remembered as a cuddly symbol of a more respectable era of “Progressive Conservatism.”
Apologetic pundits contorted themselves coming up with theories about why O’Toole’s approach wasn’t merely opportunistic, but instead represented a necessary embrace of some heroic new flavor of conservatism the masses wanted and needed. It was a conservatism posited as being informed by the victories of former president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose successes, we were assured, reflected more than just successful populist demagoguery.
In the National Post, Ginny Roth praised O’Toole’s rhetoric for putting “workers and consumers before big business, while mirroring the more conservative cultural views of the working and middle classes,” grandly celebrating it as part of “a rich tradition of common-good conservatism that looks more like Edmund Burke than John Locke.” In a 3,500 word piece for the Globe and Mail, Gary Mason similarly portrayed O’Toole as an ideological pioneer willing to perform “the most dramatic overhaul of existing party orthodoxy in years” to appeal to working class “left behind voters” unmoved by conservatism of the old sort.
The theories were fine, if a little forced (for one, O’Toole lacked a signature “social conservative” issue to supplement his economic progressivism — a missing piece usually described as essential for practitioners of this “new conservatism”). But theories eventually have to be tested, and a quick glance at Monday’s election results offer scant evidence that O’Toole’s novel pitch resulted in the Conservative Party making any significant inroads with moderates, the working class, or any other non-cliched Tory segment of the electorate.
A riding I was watching particularly closely was New Westminster-Burnaby, where I grew up. It is in many ways a prototypical “blue collar” district. Though there are isolated neighborhoods of wealth and splendor, most who work here do so in unglamorous factories, warehouses or construction sites. “New West” is British Columbia’s oldest city, but the gritty downtown is unlikely to make anyone’s list of tourist destinations, and signs of economic decay and drug abuse are unavoidable. O’Toole visited the riding in August to unveil his compassionate opioid policy, which promised to respect the status of so-called “safe injection sites.”
In Monday’s election, the Conservatives once again finished third in New Westminster-Burnaby, winning 19.7 percent of the vote in a showing basically unchanged from the 21.6 percent they got in 2019 and the 19.8 percent in 2015.
A similar story was seen in any number of ridings one might have expected O’Toole’s bold new flavor of conservatism to put in play.
The Conservative Party did not make gains in blue-collar parts of Ontario such as Windsor or Hamilton, nor in the north of the province or other stereotypically “left behind” working class areas such as northern Manitoba or northwestern British Columbia. Nor, for that matter, did O’Toole’s moderate pretensions make much of a dent in the Liberal-dominated Greater Toronto Area — a region much-venerated by political strategists for being supposedly synonymous with sensible suburban centrism. O’Toole even failed to stop the loss of two urban seats in Alberta, a drift that’s admittedly been long coming, but also precisely the sort of bleeding a more progressive conservatism might be expected to stem.
Instead, in an election that produced mostly status quo results, the Conservatives’ electoral map under O’Toole looks little different from the one produced by Harper or Scheer. Given the way a couple seats shifted between parties, it might even be less attractive now.
“Under O’Toole we are at once less diverse, more rural, and less conservative” was how one dejected party insider summarized the situation to me. An outcome not exactly as advertised, to say the least.
Where does conventional wisdom go now?