The Conservative Party did not make gains in blue-collar parts of Ontario such as Windsor or Hamilton, nor in the north of the province or other stereotypically “left behind” working class areas such as northern Manitoba or northwestern British Columbia. Nor, for that matter, did O’Toole’s moderate pretensions make much of a dent in the Liberal-dominated Greater Toronto Area — a region much-venerated by political strategists for being supposedly synonymous with sensible suburban centrism. O’Toole even failed to stop the loss of two urban seats in Alberta, a drift that’s admittedly been long coming, but also precisely the sort of bleeding a more progressive conservatism might be expected to stem.