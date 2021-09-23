Rusesabagina has spent much of his post-genocide life in exile, living first as a taxi driver in Belgium, and then moving to the United States after Rwandans started harassing him and his family in Brussels. But last year, Rwandan agents organized an elaborate plot to kidnap him and bring him back to the country. The Rwandan regime even admitted that it paid for a private jet that Rusesabagina thought was bringing him to give a speech in Burundi, but instead landed in Kigali. His welcome party put him in handcuffs and marched him to a jail cell.