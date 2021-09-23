Why might that be? In the midst of their — again, entirely legitimate — anger, various French officials, both current and former, have said that they see China not as an enemy but as a rival and competitor. None of this excuses the United States’ conduct, but it might put things in perspective. As Philip Stephens wrote in the Financial Times, France and Europe should “acknowledge that when the choice is between U.S. arrogance and Chinese hegemony, there is only one side to be on.”