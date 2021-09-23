Social media companies would like us to think that all problems can be solved by sufficient attention. Pour enough views, shares or likes at an issue, and ta-da! it’s solved. Because these platforms amplify popular content, all the incentives are to keep posting, at least until the next clicky topic surfaces, or the next woman who is pretty enough — and, typically, White enough — goes missing in mysterious circumstances. This is the rotten place that the true-crime economy’s intersection with social media has taken us: The vast majority of victims don’t merit any public attention at all. A few, such as Petito, attain trending status. Neither option sounds much like justice.