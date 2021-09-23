The open Virginia governor’s seat is a huge opportunity for the GOP to change the narrative in what once was a strong Red State that now seems quite Blue. Perhaps that is more emotion than policy preference because blue is how pro-life voters felt after a debate between Youngkin and his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe.
On the one hand, the reliably pro-abortion McAuliffe described himself as a “brick wall” against legislation that might limit abortion, a dangerous procedure that can harm women and always kills preborn children. Youngkin, on the other hand, came off more like a pillow, trying to squish between a tepid commitment to protect preborn life and lackluster policy designed to accomplish almost nothing when confronting the human rights issue of our day. A secretly recorded video showed him fretting that a strong defense of life might be problem rather than an asset. And the GOP candidate canceled his appearance at a pro-life march in Virginia last Friday.
When your pro-life “statement of belief” has more disclaimers than a prescription drug commercial on television, you’re on the wrong track.
In the debate, Youngkin was asked about the recent Texas law that allows private citizens to do the job that law enforcement, legislatures, judges, attorneys general and health officials have consistently and often deliberately failed to do: protect life in law, with all tools available. While he may not choose the same tool as Texas did, rather than clarifying the kind of commitment he had to protecting life, Youngkin stumbled through a series of clarifications, leaving the distinct impression that doing something to protect the preborn was not his active goal. That is a mistake, both morally and politically.
Students for Life Action was prepared to door knock in partnership with state pro-life organizations for candidates who pledge to protect life in Virginia that very weekend, but the collapse of Youngkin’s commitment to life led to our focusing on other, down-ballot candidates who will do the work of protecting life in law.
The GOP used to sell pro-life activists on the need to advocate for the most tepid of candidates with track records on abortion too weak to have a heartbeat. Presidential candidates such as Bob Dole, John McCain and Mitt Romney and all the other down ballot contenders who promised to take the pro-life vote and not be too rude in interviews on the issue. That is no longer enough. And though abortion as a swing issue gets little coverage, it’s a litmus test for a candidate’s willingness to fight for the weak and defenseless.
Those of us engaged in the ground game of politics know that concern over the tragedy of abortion not only drives people to the polls, but it also impacts their enthusiasm for doing the hard work of door-knocking, donating and sharing a candidate’s vision through social media where 7 in 10 Americans are connected. Our silence about a candidate is their loss, even if they get some votes from those picking between the lesser of two evils.
Consider that Gallup reports 1 in 4 Americans consider abortion a key issue in voting, and nearly half said that abortion was an important issue. For the GOP in particular, abortion should be a high priority, as Gallup notes: “Those who consider themselves pro-life are significantly more likely than their pro-choice counterparts to say they will vote only for a candidate who shares their views on abortion … the abortion issue potentially works more to the advantage of Republicans than Democrats, given the parties’ respective platforms and the greater proportion of pro-life than pro-choice voters who will vote only for candidates who share their views on the issue. However, abortion may serve to mobilize voters to turn out more than it does to influence their candidate choice, given the increasingly greater alignment of Republican and Democratic candidates with their party’s position on abortion.”
There are two things that pro-life advocates envy of their pro-abortion adversaries: the size of their budgets and the unwavering commitment pro-abortion candidates have to their agenda. Pro-abortion politicians line up for their payday, talking points and marching orders seemingly without issue.
But on the pro-life side of the ledger is an energized, strategic and committed force at the grass-roots level, like Students for Life Action, known to be “ardent and ready to be called to action,” as well as “deeply sophisticated,” as Vice puts it. We will do the work.
At issue is not whether every politician vying for the pro-life vote chooses the same policy to advance, but whether there is a true commitment to ending the tragedy of abortion and helping mothers and their children, born and preborn.
There is nothing wrong with a healthy debate about how best to accomplish those goals, but failing in a debate to make a defense for life tells pro-life voters just what they can expect from that candidate in office. If candidates want the pro-life vote, they should work for it. They should be unafraid to make and keep commitments to protect life in law or look for volunteers and voters elsewhere.