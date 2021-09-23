Consider that Gallup reports 1 in 4 Americans consider abortion a key issue in voting, and nearly half said that abortion was an important issue. For the GOP in particular, abortion should be a high priority, as Gallup notes: “Those who consider themselves pro-life are significantly more likely than their pro-choice counterparts to say they will vote only for a candidate who shares their views on abortion … the abortion issue potentially works more to the advantage of Republicans than Democrats, given the parties’ respective platforms and the greater proportion of pro-life than pro-choice voters who will vote only for candidates who share their views on the issue. However, abortion may serve to mobilize voters to turn out more than it does to influence their candidate choice, given the increasingly greater alignment of Republican and Democratic candidates with their party’s position on abortion.”