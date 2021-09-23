If you look closely at all the things that Democrats have promised to do, that $3.5 trillion top-line figure is probably much too low. Congress’s official scorekeeper, the Congressional Budget Office, has not yet crunched the numbers, but back-of-the-envelope calculations based on House Democrats’ proposals so far suggest the gross cost of this legislation is closer to $4.5 trillion. Perhaps more, if you assign the proposed SALT cap repeal to this side of the ledger.