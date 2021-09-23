Celebrities running for high office is always suspect, based as it is on the presumption that you don’t really need any relevant knowledge or experience to be a governor or senator or even president. But now more than ever it’s a terrible idea.
That’s because we’re in a moment of deep polarization, intense political warfare, and the nationalization of politics at every level. Which means that what you should be seeking in elected officials is not just people who seem sincere, or people you connect with, or people whose fundamental outlook on life seems appealing. You want elected officials who share your political values.
The idea of “sharing your values” gets thrown around a lot in campaigns. “My opponent just doesn’t seem to share our northwest upcounty east side South Carolina values,” one candidate will say to paint the other guy as being alien and suspect. But political values are something else entirely.
If you’re a liberal, for instance, you might say that even if he hasn’t been too specific about policy issues, McConaughey sounds like he shares your values in some broad sense. He’s artistic, he’s open-minded, he has a healthy skepticism of authority, he probably supports marijuana legalization. But that isn’t nearly enough.
That’s because you want to understand not only the particular policies a candidate is committing to, but their approach to governing. This is especially true if you’re electing a governor, and especially in a state like Texas that has seen intense conflicts in recent months over its new voter suppression law, its law outlawing almost all abortions, and Abbott’s efforts to restrict local governments and businesses from imposing measures to stop the spread of covid-19.
The shape of those conflicts has been determined in part by Abbott’s governing philosophy. His willingness to push the envelope to achieve conservative goals has hurt his approval rating, but in Texas the right has gotten a great deal of what it wanted: a step closer to repealing Roe v. Wade, a restrictive new voting law, and the conditions for wider spread of the coronavirus.
Which shows that political values are about basic principles (e.g., being antiabortion), specific policy preferences (wanting to sign laws making abortions harder to obtain), and a tactical orientation (being willing to sign a blatantly unconstitutional law to push the Supreme Court toward overturning Roe).
All that isn’t necessarily easy to assess when someone is running for office. But if they have no record to point to, a voter will have an even harder time knowing how they’ll perform. And if they say they’re “a philosopher poet statesman,” then you really have no idea whether they’ll be the kind of governor you want.
As someone who’s never had a job anywhere near politics, McConaughey has no such record. You could make a not-completely-crazy case that he could be a worthwhile senator or congressman, as long as your expectations were that he’d be less workhorse than showhorse, an advocate for a cause or a presence on cable TV rather than a serious legislator.
But governors are different. They have to make an endless stream of decisions with real-world effects, and if they aren’t guided by a clear sense of what they want to accomplish, they won’t accomplish much.
If McConaughey wants to run for governor, he should go right ahead — it’s a free country. But if he does — like every other candidate — he owes voters some insight into his political values and how he’d put them into practice in the everyday reality of politics. So far it doesn’t seem like something he’s given much thought to.