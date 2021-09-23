Running the Pentagon is the toughest management job in the government, and Austin has had a head-spinning first year. President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was agonizing, the evacuation from Kabul turned out to be a desperate retreat under fire, and the military’s top uniformed leader, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs, became a lightning rod for criticism.
Through this tumultuous nine months, Austin has been a no-drama official in a country that too often feels like a manic soap opera. White House officials, rocked by a summer of crises, uniformly speak highly of him. He proudly bears his mantle as the nation’s first Black defense secretary. He may not be a whiz-kid manager, but he’s a steady one. And he has taken some little-noted initiatives on China and technology that have helped fill some holes in his résumé.
Austin and Milley make an unusual but well-matched team. Where Milley is mercurial and outspoken, Austin remains quiet and deliberate. Both have spent many years as combat leaders during America’s two decades of war — Milley nearer to the raw carnage of the battlefield than any chairman in years. Together, they have the job of calming a military whose members mirror some of the political and social divisions that afflict the country.
The surprise about Austin is that although he’s a retired general, he is encouraging more of the civilian control the military needs. The White House is the overwhelmingly dominant voice in policy these days. The days of slow-rolling the president, which became a Pentagon art form during the Trump administration, are over. Biden wanted out of Afghanistan, and Austin, despite initial misgivings, followed the commander in chief’s orders.
The new “AUKUS” military partnership among Australia, Britain and the United States is another example of civilian direction. This project was shaped by Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert on the National Security Council staff. Another defense secretary might have tried to obstruct such a big strategic initiative. But despite initial Navy uneasiness about sharing nuclear-propulsion technology, the Pentagon quickly reviewed the plan and the secret never leaked — to the chagrin of France, which lost its $66 billion contract to build submarines for Australia.
Austin recognized that after two decades of war in the Middle East, the Pentagon truly needed to focus attention on China and the Indo-Pacific region. On March 1, he created a China Task Force directed by Ely Ratner, a prominent and very hawkish China expert.
Ratner completed the China study in June, and although its recommendations are classified, it is said to provide new authorities and capabilities to address Beijing’s growing military power. Austin then selected Ratner as assistant secretary for the Indo-Pacific and said at his July swearing-in ceremony that Ratner had “fire in his eyes and energy in his belly,” attributes that haven’t often been shown by Pentagon civilians in recent years.
Austin has tapped some other strong civilians, including deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks, who has been working on military modernization issues for more than a decade.
Driving the Pentagon’s embrace of new technology is Austin’s biggest challenge. The military-industrial-congressional complex, as Sen. John McCain called it, is addicted to the United States’ “legacy” weapons systems, such as aircraft carriers and fighter jets. Everyone says they want change, but kicking the habit has proved nearly impossible.
Austin is making a new push to frame innovative warfighting concepts and then embrace high-tech tools, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, edge-computing, and space-based and cyber systems. But it will be a heavy lift, especially for a former infantry commander who has made a priority of the nuts-and-bolts issues of personnel and readiness — important matters, but not the cutting edge of change.
One of Austin’s colleagues at the Pentagon likens him to a mountain. He’s a big man who moves slowly, talks carefully and acts deliberately. He appears to have the absolute confidence of his boss, the president. For a Pentagon that’s been on a roller coaster in recent years, steady is good. But to succeed, Austin needs to be a disrupter, too.