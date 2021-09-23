But new reporting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) strategy for the way forward, and fresh comments from the leader of House progressives, suggest a way this mess might — might — get resolved. Brutal slogging lies ahead, but pathways are there.
Punchbowl News reports that Pelosi has a strategy:
The speaker, along with the White House and the Senate Democratic leadership, are planning to work frantically over the next few days to craft a framework for the reconciliation package that all sides can agree on.Pelosi’s goal, as described by multiple sources involved in the negotiations, is to get moderates and progressives in both the House and Senate to publicly agree on the outlines of that framework by Monday. That way, the House can try to move toward a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill with unified Democratic support next week.
The key there is getting more precise in the ultimate size and details of the reconciliation bill. Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have said its $3.5 trillion target is too high, but they won’t say what spending level they favor.
Similarly, some House centrists want various concessions, such as reinstituted state and local tax deductions and watering down the provision allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
So Pelosi wants the centrists to publicly commit to a loose framework on overall spending levels, the taxes on corporations and the rich (another point of contention), and these other matters, to get progressives to back the infrastructure bill next week.
Whether progressives will do this is unclear. They might decide it’s still too risky — once that passes, couldn’t centrists renege on their reconciliation commitment? But still, centrists could dramatically help matters by clarifying what they can support on reconciliation.
Progressives crack open the door
Which brings us to new comments from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. On NPR, Jayapal also asked centrists for specifics.
“If there’s something that somebody wants to cut out from those priorities, then they need to let us know,” Jayapal said.
But, importantly, Jayapal also put a timeline on how long progressives would like the infrastructure bill delayed, by saying they expect reconciliation to be finished very soon.
“We’re saying, let’s get this done,” Jayapal said. “We need a little bit more time, just maybe two weeks, three weeks, but we can do this.”
When antagonists in a negotiation are dug in and mistrust is soaring, sometimes the slightest rhetorical hints open the door a crack to ways forward. Here Jayapal seems to suggest progressives want to find a way to make concessions of their own.
If you squint, you can see a path that looks like this. Perhaps Pelosi tells the centrists that she just doesn’t have the votes to pass the infrastructure bill next week, and postpones the vote, but on a tight time frame (centrists can blame the left for this).
In exchange, if Pelosi can broker general agreement on the outlines of the reconciliation bill, centrists get rhetorical assurances from progressives that they can accept specific lower spending levels and versions of other changes centrists want. This could carry real force if Manchin and Sinema are more specific and it turns out to be something progressives grudgingly accept.
That gives centrists cover to accept a small delay, with additional cover coming from an understanding that the infrastructure vote happens very soon, perhaps even with a new hard deadline (as Jayapal seemed to signal a rough concession toward).
Biden’s role
I have no idea if this will happen. Pelosi may well put the infrastructure bill on the floor next week, and it will fail, showing centrists that progressives won’t support it until the Senate sends over the reconciliation bill.
Alternatively, it’s possible the infrastructure bill passes, with progressives agreeing to support it if they accept that centrists’ commitments to a broad reconciliation framework are convincing. That seems unlikely.
But if not, the choreography offered above is another possible way. One route out of this impasse might be for all the parties to back down a bit from their demands, as Josh Marshall says. In this choreography, each side giving a bit would give cover to their antagonists to do the same.
Ed Kilgore argues that it’s now all on President Biden to insist on a general unifying way forward. In this scenario, both factions stop threatening to exercise their leverage over one another, and Biden persuasively promises to use his own leverage to make sure no one is badly let down in the end.
If so, the above road map might be one way to make that happen. If anyone has any better ideas, please make them known.