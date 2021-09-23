The speaker, along with the White House and the Senate Democratic leadership, are planning to work frantically over the next few days to craft a framework for the reconciliation package that all sides can agree on.

Pelosi’s goal, as described by multiple sources involved in the negotiations, is to get moderates and progressives in both the House and Senate to publicly agree on the outlines of that framework by Monday. That way, the House can try to move toward a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill with unified Democratic support next week.