According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, people on Medicare, as well as those who have private insurance, could see savings of as much as 55 percent for some medicines if Congress moves to limit the drugmakers’ monopoly. A 2019 study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that the Lower Drug Costs Now Act and similar measures would also save private businesses $43 billion over 10 years. By lowering costs, Medicare negotiation would allow more small businesses to provide their employees with health insurance, improving their ability to attract and retain employees.