Her books pioneer what might be called the not-quite-marriage plot: Disaffected young people with poor communication skills have sex, find themselves hurt and eventually, sort of, work it out. But her new book — “Beautiful World, Where Are You” — takes a subtly different turn, one that tracks a similar evolution in her generation’s mind-set. Rooney’s characters (and her audience) have the same problems they always did — the rent’s too high, the jobs feel meaningless, the elders are useless and the politics a sham — but now they’re contemplating new solutions.