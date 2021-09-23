Three and a half years into the Trump administration, the solicitor general has sought emergency relief — to stay a lower-court ruling or lift a lower-court stay — on 36 separate occasions. … That’s in contrast to the previous 16 years — under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama — when the solicitor general sought such relief eight times, or once every other year.

The uptick has not just produced more rulings from the court; it’s also produced more division. In the 22 cases in which the court has granted at least partial relief to the government, at least two justices have publicly noted dissents 17 times, and nine of the orders have publicly been 5-4. (One of the quirks of the shadow docket is that we don’t usually know the actual vote count — unless four justices publicly note dissents.) In contrast, no justice publicly noted a dissent on any of the four occasions that the court granted emergency relief to the government between 2001 and 2017.