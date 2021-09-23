Elections would still matter; parties that won more presidential races would make more appointments. But nominations would be predictable, orderly and less contentious. Justices would no longer sit on the court for a generation. Presidents would not have to search for the youngest and most ideologically zealous nominees. Older nominees who have more experience on lower courts or in other realms of life could once again serve. A broader range of people could sit on the court, and jurisprudence might not turn on the idiosyncrasies of one or two justices who sit on the high court for decades. Lower-court judges seeking elevation would face less incentive to prove their ideological credentials in their rulings, as presidents felt less pressure to fill court seats with extremists. Term limits would also provide some protection against justices experiencing mental decline while holding one of nine votes on matters of extreme national importance.