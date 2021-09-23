Equal rights, however, should also mean equal responsibilities. Women have long been required to shoulder the same burdens as men that come with maintaining our free society. They pay the same taxes on their incomes and are equally eligible to serve on juries. It stands to reason, therefore, that they should shoulder the same legal burden with respect to the ultimate sacrifice a citizen can be called upon to make for the country: military service.
The modern military is not what one often sees in war movies. Only about 10 percent of military members ever see combat. The rest provide crucial support roles such as supply, maintenance and intelligence gathering. There is no reason women cannot serve in any of these roles alongside men.
Women can also serve well in many combat roles, too. That’s especially true in the Air Force or in Army helicopter units, where a woman’s typically smaller body does not influence her ability to perform the required task. There’s no logical reason that a woman who is able to serve should be prevented from doing so.
Women are already a large part of America’s volunteer military. More than a quarter of the students at military academies are female, and women have been volunteering for combat roles since they were opened to them in 2015. Women are ready, willing and able to do their share to keep our country safe.
The United States would not be the first nation to make women eligible for the draft. Israel has drafted women for decades and has gradually opened combat roles to them as well. The Israel Defense Forces still has not fully opened up its elite and assault ground units to women, but that has not prevented women from increasingly taking roles in the air force, navy and in border protection units. “Wonder Woman” film star Gal Gadot served two years in the IDF, as did Israeli Interior Minister Ayalet Shaked. Both combine motherhood with careers and have credited their time in the IDF with aiding them in their future pursuits.
Any effort to integrate women in the military must address two important challenges. The first is sexual harassment and assault. There can be no excuse for predation and discrimination. Israel still struggles with this despite a clear policy that any sexual assault or harassment constitutes “an attack on human dignity.” The United States must also work relentlessly to minimize these evils as it integrates its military.
The second challenge is ensuring that the goal of gender equality does not turn into a fetish of gender equity. The fact is that men and women are not equal when it comes to physical ability, and physical ability can be a prime attribute of a military job. Navy SEALs, for example, should be physically ready for the arduous tasks assigned to them, and no one should expect 50 percent of SEALs to be women as a result. Such requirements should not be used as a weapon to prevent female advancement, but neither should they be waived or watered down in the pursuit of a fantasy that in extremis could compromise the military’s ability to do its job.
Neither consideration means that women should be excluded from mandatory national service. The United States has not had a draft since 1973, but it requires all 18-year-old men to register for selective service so that a draft can be implemented if the country needs it. Women have shown that they can perform most military tasks admirably. If the country needs to call on its young men, it will only be stronger if it calls on its young women, too.