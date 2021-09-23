The second challenge is ensuring that the goal of gender equality does not turn into a fetish of gender equity. The fact is that men and women are not equal when it comes to physical ability, and physical ability can be a prime attribute of a military job. Navy SEALs, for example, should be physically ready for the arduous tasks assigned to them, and no one should expect 50 percent of SEALs to be women as a result. Such requirements should not be used as a weapon to prevent female advancement, but neither should they be waived or watered down in the pursuit of a fantasy that in extremis could compromise the military’s ability to do its job.