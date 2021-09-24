As I received texts from Jewish students asking me if I knew about what happened, the only thing running through my head was anger: anger at the student who did this and at a system that fails to accurately educate students about the Holocaust. I spent my Saturday night thinking of ways to respond to this blatant act of antisemitism, and one thought could not escape my mind: Where is the school administration? Where is the administration that prides itself on diversity and inclusion? Where is the administration that just days prior had wished the Jewish community a happy Rosh Hashanah? When the university remained silent almost 24 hours after the story broke, I decided to demand answers.