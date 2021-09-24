At the University of Vermont, Zionist sexual assault survivor students were told they were not welcomed at their sexual harassment prevention club. At Rutgers University, a student club called for defunding Rutgers Hillel. And at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, a class on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is being taught by an instructor who has expressed hostile views toward Israel.
As I spoke with students from those universities and heard their stories, I thought to myself that my university is different. Surely, my school’s officials would act if antisemitism reared its ugly head. Even as antisemitism becomes the new normal on campus, I did not think my school would become a statistic.
I was wrong.
On Sept. 11, I opened my phone after 25 hours of Shabbat to read the following headline: “Antisemitic graffiti found by AU student in a bathroom in Anderson Hall.” Though I’d heard during my Shabbat dinner that a student found a swastika on campus, my mind didn’t register it until I saw the headline.
As I received texts from Jewish students asking me if I knew about what happened, the only thing running through my head was anger: anger at the student who did this and at a system that fails to accurately educate students about the Holocaust. I spent my Saturday night thinking of ways to respond to this blatant act of antisemitism, and one thought could not escape my mind: Where is the school administration? Where is the administration that prides itself on diversity and inclusion? Where is the administration that just days prior had wished the Jewish community a happy Rosh Hashanah? When the university remained silent almost 24 hours after the story broke, I decided to demand answers.
I spent hours talking to students who were hurting as the administration kept silent, listening to their stories as a place they thought was safe became hostile. Another student and I met to write an open letter to the university administration, and all we could ask ourselves was “where is the administration?”
After almost a week of silence, we finally received an email from the university with the subject “update on possible Antisemitic graffiti investigation.”
By this point, students were fuming.
We’re not even a century away from the Holocaust, yet we have university administrators who will distance a swastika and SS bolt from antisemitism with bendy “possible” rhetoric. I am the great-granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and this was a slap in the face. Most of my family was murdered under the regime of these hate symbols because they were Jewish.
More than a week later, the university finished its investigation: inconclusive. The university may have moved on from the markings found on the wall, but the Jewish community has not healed from the antisemitic graffiti found on campus. We feel unsafe.
American University has set a dangerous precedent. By ignoring the graffiti and recognizing the hate with only a delayed and flimsy statement, it told the Jewish community that antisemitism is not important enough to acknowledge swiftly or condemn. Even as Jews in America have faced almost 60 percent of all religious based hate-crimes in 2020, the administration at American University thinks any comment on antisemitism can wait.