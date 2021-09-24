Were we living in a more rational time, this confirmation that Arizona’s official results were on the up and up would help put to rest the toxic lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump. That falsehood has become an article of faith with a GOP base that remains in his thrall; in a recent CNN poll, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that “believing that Donald Trump won the 2020 election” was very or somewhat important to them.