As I write, 20 out of 25 beds in my emergency room are being used for admitted, non-emergency patients. We cannot move them to the hospital floor because there is no space and not enough staff. Many hospitals across the country find themselves in similar predicaments. We are currently treating more than 200 covid cases across the 11-hospital system I work for, 100 more cases than in December 2020. I fear what the coming winter will bring.