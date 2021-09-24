This would be radical on its own. Few nations permit abortion after the first trimester. According to the pro-abortion rights Center for Reproductive Rights, most European countries permit abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. Many countries also have regulations that affect the availability of the procedure, such as parental notification requirements. In fact, the United States is one of only seven countries in the world that allow elective abortions after the 20th week. The House bill would at minimum put the United States on the far edge of abortion availability globally.
The bill’s explicit requirement for states to allow post-viability abortions pushes the boundaries even further. Under its provisions, a woman with a viable fetus could still obtain an abortion if her abortion services provider determines that “continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health.” This provision does not require that risk to be serious or substantial, nor does it distinguish between a woman’s mental and physical health. The bill doesn’t even require the abortion provider to attempt to save the viable child’s life.
It’s worth considering what characteristics that unborn child has during the periods when this bill authorizes its termination. That child has all of its internal organs by the end of the first trimester. By the 16th week, it can suck its thumb. By the 20th week, the child is growing hair. By the 24th week, its eyes can open, it has fingerprints and it can even hiccup. At this point, it is undeniably tiny, but so too is the 1.5-inch-long slenderclaw crayfish, which just became a legally protected species. Indeed, the unborn child is nearly a foot long by the end of the second trimester. In other words, the bill would effectively give greater legal protection to small animals than to small humans.
The post-viability child is even more recognizably human. By the seventh month, it responds to pain and light. It would feel its own demise as clearly as anyone. Abortions at this stage usually involve induced labor or dilation and evacuation. The first procedure can in rare cases result in a live child being delivered, who are often left without medical care and allowed to die. Consider the case of a woman who delivered a live child at an abortion clinic in Orlando in 2005 and held the baby as it died in her hands while workers at the clinic refused to render aid.
These practices are both inhumane and opposed by large majorities of Americans. Gallup has consistently found in polls between 1996 and 2018 that less than a third of Americans believed that abortions should generally be legal in the second trimester, and less than 15 percent supported legal abortions after viability. A recent poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found similar attitudes. While 61 percent of Americans thought abortion should be always or mostly legal in the first trimester, only 34 percent felt the same way about second trimester abortions, and a mere 19 percent approved of third-trimester abortions. Even Democrats barely approved of legal second-trimester abortions (52 percent said they should always or mostly legal) and strongly disapproved of third-trimester abortions. Supermajorities of independents and Republicans opposed legal abortion after the first trimester.
The bill is dead on arrival in the Senate, where it will be opposed by normally pro-choice Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), and perhaps Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) who have not yet signaled how they will vote. It is thus purely a political gambit to satisfy a minority of voters, even among Democratic voters. The American majority should wake up and take note.