It’s worth considering what characteristics that unborn child has during the periods when this bill authorizes its termination. That child has all of its internal organs by the end of the first trimester. By the 16th week, it can suck its thumb. By the 20th week, the child is growing hair. By the 24th week, its eyes can open, it has fingerprints and it can even hiccup. At this point, it is undeniably tiny, but so too is the 1.5-inch-long slenderclaw crayfish, which just became a legally protected species. Indeed, the unborn child is nearly a foot long by the end of the second trimester. In other words, the bill would effectively give greater legal protection to small animals than to small humans.