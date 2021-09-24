Now it is crunch time. President Biden held marathon talks Wednesday to bridge the differences, but the two sides remain far apart. All of them support a separate, $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support. But progressives say they will vote it down on Monday unless moderates back their vision of a reconciliation package. Moderates want the infrastructure bill to pass whether or not there is agreement on reconciliation; the country needs it now, they say, and Democrats could show they can deliver. Progressives worry they would then lose leverage in future reconciliation negotiations.