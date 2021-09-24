It seems the federal checkbook is the only tool Washington knows how to use. At times, the spending appears symbolic rather than real. Congress signals concern by multiplying numbers. A billion is a thousand times more sincere than a lousy million — regardless of what becomes of the money. And if politicians really want to show they care, make it a trillion. Ed Rogers, a veteran observer of the Washington process, has summed up a lifetime’s experience in a single sentence: “Whoever wants to spend the most wins.”