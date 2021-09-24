For example: A pandemic rent-relief program was created to help tenants who lost jobs when covid-19 disrupted the economy. More than a year later, most of the money is still idling, while tenants worry about eviction. The problem isn’t cash; it’s capacity.
Same with enhanced unemployment benefits. State agencies with small staffs and antiquated technology were swamped by money from Washington. Much of the spending approved by Congress never reached its intended targets.
This is not a new problem. Amid the financial meltdown of 2008, Washington designated hundreds of billions of dollars for “shovel ready” infrastructure projects — only to discover that too few projects were actually ready for shovels.
Passing a law is not the same as solving a problem. As Democrats in Congress and the White House argue over new spending plans, they might pause to ask where the capacity will come from to make good use of the money.
They promise universal preschool, but preschools cannot find enough workers to fill existing jobs. Where’s the capacity to rapidly attract and train legions of new teachers?
They promise infrastructure spending, but construction firms complain of a severe skills shortage. What’s the plan for recruiting and training a workforce with capacity to build the promised marvels?
They promise more access to health care, but — despite decades of talk about the problem — medical schools still aren’t graduating enough primary care physicians. What’s the use of budgeting billions when the pipeline is too small?
As the saying goes: If you have only a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.
It seems the federal checkbook is the only tool Washington knows how to use. At times, the spending appears symbolic rather than real. Congress signals concern by multiplying numbers. A billion is a thousand times more sincere than a lousy million — regardless of what becomes of the money. And if politicians really want to show they care, make it a trillion. Ed Rogers, a veteran observer of the Washington process, has summed up a lifetime’s experience in a single sentence: “Whoever wants to spend the most wins.”
Progressives may argue that their spending plans contain their own solution, designating funds to build capacity for spending other funds. In the real world, though, Washington’s version of capacity building looks like magical thinking. Congress once decreed that the District of Columbia expand its police force. Frantic hiring left a force demoralized by unscreened, poorly trained recruits.
Americans understand from experience that struggling institutions don’t magically transform just because they get more cash. Instead, small failures become larger failures. If you’re an American whose tax return is lost in the massive IRS backlog, you’ll probably scoff at the idea that the agency can be turned overnight — poof! — into an efficient watchdog.
Overpromising and underdelivering feeds the cancerous collapse of confidence in America. Polling consistently shows that people across the political spectrum lack trust in leaders and institutions. Indeed, lack of trust is one of the last things we have in common.
Philanthropists have faced a similar problem. Increasingly, large foundations engage in “capacity building.” The idea is to invest resources in strengthening the front-line organizations that actually deliver services. The funds don’t go directly to people in need, but ideally, they create stronger groups able to do greater good.
Washington should take a page from this book. Democrats in power would help themselves — and the nation — by focusing less on spending and more on capacity. Test themselves and their proposals not by the number of zeros they can pack into a spending bill (at the rate of 12 zeros per trillion) but by the actual bang each little buck delivers in real human lives.
Construction sites, hotel lobbies, restaurant marquees, shopfronts, nursery schools — you name it — are plastered with “help wanted” signs. Real wages for entry-level workers are rising for the first time in decades. Consumer spending is robust. Investors are frenzied in their search for places to put money.
With so much cash waiting to be spent, let’s make sure those resources result in more trained workers, more efficient institutions and able bureaucracies, sharper strategies, increased innovation and suppler supply chains. The most urgent question for Washington should be “How?” — not “How much?”