It’s also potentially the most significant law that Joe Biden will enact as president. And it’s highly contentious, with Republicans unified in opposition and even many Democrats wary of some provisions.
So how should we evaluate the proposal? The details of the legislation are not finalized, but here is my take on what’s great, good, bad and unknown so far:
The great
New programs and big spending for parents and children. The law would continue a policy enacted in the stimulus bill that boosted the $2,000 per child tax credit, which went only to some families, to a credit of $3,000 per child ($3,600 for children under 6) for most families — meaning a low-income family with two young kids would continue to get an additional $7,200 from the government. The bill would also fund preschool for children age 3 and 4, another huge savings for parents. It would also essentially cap the amount of money parents have to spend on child care for children under 6 at 7 percent of their family income, with the government subsidizing the rest.
New programs and big spending for the elderly. Under the proposal, Medicare would pay for most of seniors’ dental, vision and hearing services. The legislation also provides billions for programs that provide low-income elderly people with health-care aides and other services so they can stay in their homes instead of moving to nursing facilities. The bill is likely to include changes that make prescription drugs cheaper, although Democrats are divided on the details. That would help all Americans, but particularly older ones.
An embrace of tax increases on the wealthy. The bill would increases taxes on corporations, capital gains and those earning above $400,000 a year, and additionally on people who make more than $5 million. Democrats typically increase taxes on the wealthy to finance programs to help non-wealthy Americans. But what’s great here is how Biden and his administration are leaning into the idea that the wealthy and big corporations aren’t paying enough and should contribute more.
Big housing policy improvements The bill includes tens of billions to build more housing and reforms that would make it harder for local communities to prevent new development.
Major climate initiatives. This part of the proposed legislation, if enacted, would be the most far-reaching climate policy Congress has ever adopted. It would use a combination of tax credits and penalties to aggressively push the country toward much greater use of wind, solar and nuclear power and away from natural gas and coal. About 60 percent of America’s electricity currently comes from fossil fuels, but this plan would put the nation on a path to lower that number to 20 percent by 2030.
The pretty good
Free community college and an increase in Pell Grants. These are good ideas that will help millions. But the real earnings benefits from higher education kick in with four-year degrees. Better would be providing free four-year college at a public university, and that’s not some liberal pipe dream — Biden campaigned on making four years of public college free for people in households below $125,000 in income.
A new paid-leave program. The law would create a program providing three months of paid leave to some new parents or people who need to care for an elderly parent. But it’s not a universal program for all Americans. Instead, the provision is aimed at those who aren’t otherwise eligible for leave at their jobs or in their states. That approach saves the federal government money. But it’s likely to involve complicated enrollment and eligibility processes that end up with many people who need paid leave not getting it.
A health-care expansion. The proposal would expand health insurance to millions by both increasing subsidies for people to buy coverage on the Obamacare marketplaces and creating a Medicaid initiative in the federal government for people in the 12 GOP-controlled states that refused to expand the program. But remember how on the campaign trail Biden emphasized his support for a Medicare-style health option for anyone who wanted it, as a practical alternative to putting everyone into the public system, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was calling for? The public option is an important idea — and it has vanished from Biden’s agenda.
The bad
The timing. Many of these programs won’t start for a while, both because it takes time to ramp up programs and because Democrats want to keep the bill’s overall cost down. The money for hearing aids for seniors would not be available until 2023, the Medicare dental program is slated for 2028. And some programs, again to cut costs, have sunsets requiring them to be renewed by future Congresses, most notably the child tax credits, which would expire in 2025.
The unknown
Republican political obstruction. Many of these programs, such as the preschool expansion, assume states will pick up some of the costs and help with implementation. Learning from the GOP’s undermining of Obamacare, the Democrats have set up ways for cities and organizations to receive some of this funding directly. But if a bunch of GOP governors are determined to block these programs in their states, they might succeed. And a GOP-controlled Congress or Republican president could certainly roll them back or basically refuse to implement them.
Republican judicial obstruction. The federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court, is stacked with ideological conservatives who make rulings that tightly align with the goals of the Republican Party. So parts of this law could be struck down by conservative judges on the flimsiest of grounds.
What actually passes. This is, of course, the biggest unknown. More-conservative Democrats want the bill to get smaller. That means that either entire programs could be from the bill — or, potentially just as damaging, many or all the programs could shrink, limiting their reach and effectiveness.
Right now, everything is in flux. This could be one of the most progressive bills enacted since the 1960s; a bill that helps some Americans but is too small to do much of consequence; or, if feuding progressive and moderate Democrats fail to come to terms, nothing at all.