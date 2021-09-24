New programs and big spending for parents and children. The law would continue a policy enacted in the stimulus bill that boosted the $2,000 per child tax credit, which went only to some families, to a credit of $3,000 per child ($3,600 for children under 6) for most families — meaning a low-income family with two young kids would continue to get an additional $7,200 from the government. The bill would also fund preschool for children age 3 and 4, another huge savings for parents. It would also essentially cap the amount of money parents have to spend on child care for children under 6 at 7 percent of their family income, with the government subsidizing the rest.