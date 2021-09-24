The Port of Los Angeles, this nation’s largest, ranks only 18th globally, although traffic through it measured in TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) has grown from 900,000 in 1994 to 9.4 million in 2018. Although a freeway was built for the truck traffic in and out of the port, transporting a TEU across Los Angeles from the port costs more than it does to bring a TEU from Shanghai to the port. Los Angeles port crane operators who move containers earn up to $300,000 a year, a fact that might offend Sanders, tribune of the proletariat and scourge of the rich.