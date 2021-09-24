The commission is intentionally bipartisan, not nonpartisan, because the two parties could not bring themselves to cede complete control of a process on which power and policy in Richmond, not to mention the electoral prospects of 100 delegates, 40 state senators and 11 members of Congress, depend. Eight of its 16 members are elected state lawmakers, four from each party. The commission’s and its members’ images and statuses now ride on whether they can overcome cynicism, and the weight of history, to produce maps that are racially fair, compact and based on principles that do not include protecting incumbents at all costs.
Early indications were unpromising. At an impasse over hiring a nonpartisan lawyer to guide its work, the commission hired two partisan lawyers. Then, similarly incapable of finding a single firm to draft political maps, it hired two, each with its distinct political leaning. Instead of one draft map to adjust and debate, the commissioners have now been presented with two.
Hammering out a consensus set of maps will be a trick. Under the commission’s rules, any two legislator members, of either party, can block a proposed blueprint. Whether that encourages compromise, as reformers intended, is an open question.
There is reason for hope. For one thing, both drafts feature voting districts that are more compact, and less crazy-quilt, than existing ones. For another, the public is watching — a sharp break from decades of smoke-filled rooms filled with self-interested politicians. No fewer than nine public hearings have been scheduled between Oct. 4 and 22. If the commission deadlocks — in which case the map-drawing will be handed over to Virginia’s Supreme Court — that failure will happen under bright lights.
The remaining hurdles are serious. As presented, the dueling sets of maps don’t take into account minority representation or voting clout. That needs to be addressed, fast. Nor have commissioners even settled the basic question of whether the maps will consider incumbents’ home addresses — in other words, whether to draw districts that might include two, three or more current lawmakers, and leave it to new voters to figure out who survives in office. Doing that would serve democracy, but neither party would be happy about it.
For years, lawmakers, empowered lately with whiz-bang computer tools, have chosen their voters to ensure their own advantage. It’s time to shift the balance of power, to voters themselves.