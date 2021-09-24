Whereas originally more than 85 percent of its offerings were devoted to classical music, opera, ballet and theater, and only a handful to jazz, folk or pop, today the traditional offerings represent only about 65 percent of the total offerings, as the center is now as committed to hip-hop, comedy and contemporary music as it is to grand opera. The Kennedy Center’s resident companies, the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera, have deepened their commitment to community engagement and sought to expand the lens of and audience for their genres with commissions and new works, such as this season’s “Written in Stone” and the Cartography Project. Further, the center’s new Social Impact initiatives promote anti-racism in the community and throughout the arts world.