Brooke Lierman, a Dartmouth graduate, disability rights attorney and state delegate from Baltimore, is a brilliant, data-driven and visionary leader who is running for comptroller. She served on the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee and is a leader on the Environment and Transportation Committee and has passed laws that help small business, the Chesapeake Bay and some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens. She’s also a public school parent of young children, so her experience is now and relevant. The comptroller sits on the Board of Public Works, which means a mother, an attorney and highly accomplished delegate would have a vote on how dollars are appropriated and spent for the women and girls of Maryland.