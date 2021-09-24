Mississippi has “now dramatically changed course, devoting their merits brief to a frontal assault on Roe and the fifty years of precedent reaffirming its central holding. The Court has previously declined to indulge such tactics,” it argued. “It may wish to do the same here — particularly given the gravity of the issue petitioners have belatedly injected into this case. But if the Court considers that issue, it should once again reaffirm Roe’s central holding that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy before viability.”