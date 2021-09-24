After welcoming our 1,500 elementary students back to our three campuses, it quickly became clear that a vaccine mandate for staff was the only way to provide a stable learning environment, especially because our students are too young to be vaccinated. So on Sept. 1, we announced a policy that all employees of Rocketship Public Schools, D.C. must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 29. Employees who choose not to get vaccinated and don’t receive a Rocketship-approved exemption will no longer work at Rocketship as of Oct. 30.
We were one of the first charter school networks in D.C. to make vaccination a condition of employment, and we applaud D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for requiring all schools — district, charter and private — as well as all child-care providers to do the same. By mandating the vaccine, we can all keep our staff safe and our kids in school and try to heal from the trauma of this pandemic.
I oversee Rocketship Public Schools, D.C. with schools in Wards 5, 7 and 8. The vast majority of our students are classified as at-risk, with 20 percent of our students experiencing homelessness. These are the students who have suffered the most in this pandemic, and ongoing classroom closures pose a serious long-term risk to our students’ social and emotional development and academic growth.
We started this school year with a vaccination and testing requirement that went above and beyond Bowser’s initial mandate — we tested unvaccinated staff twice per week and vaccinated staff once per week. I’m certain this practice helped reduce the spread of the virus on our campuses because we identified a number of asymptomatic cases. But identifying more cases also leads to more quarantines. Already this school year, many of our unvaccinated staff members have had to quarantine after exposure to a positive case on campus, and dozens of students have had to quarantine after close contact with an unvaccinated staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.
We are grateful that the vast majority of our teachers are fully vaccinated, but not having 100 percent of all staff vaccinated has turned quarantines into a significant burden for our remaining staff who have to cover the gaps and families who have to support learning at home. And our children faced the most significant consequence of all: another year of disrupted learning. A week after the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval, we announced our decision to require vaccination for all staff.
Over the past six months, we have offered our staff many opportunities to learn about the vaccines and help them make an informed decision. We even hosted a webinar with James Hildreth, an immunologist who sits on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. Though I understand that vaccination is a personal choice, it is a choice that affects the health and well-being of our entire school communities. The time for waiting was clearly over.
Our mandate has largely been met by appreciation from staff who will feel safer working in a space where they know all adults have been vaccinated. In fact, only two of 185 staff members have told us they plan to resign, which I credit to the work of our regional and school teams in creating a culture that prioritizes health and wellness. The families we serve have also expressed that this decision has brought a much-needed sense of relief from the anxiety and uncertainty of this school year.
We expect this will be the experience of most schools and child-care providers as they implement Bowser’s new vaccine requirement. It’s a policy they should welcome, not fear. By working together, we all can protect the health and well-being of our children.