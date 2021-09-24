I’m a senior citizen and remember public service announcements in the media. For some time, I have seen a current need for PSAs to clearly state the truth in all forms of media. One could combat the “big lie” by listing the number of investigations, court cases and recounts that have proved no substantial fraud in 2020. Other PSAs should combat lies about voting rights and coronavirus vaccines. When people hear false information frequently, they believe it because they keep hearing or reading it.