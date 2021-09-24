This property has been in my family since 1956, when my parents purchased 36 acres right on the parkway. My brother, Jim Phillips, now owns the property, and memorable times continue.
Sara Lou Cardwell, Rockville
●
Getting paid her due
I enjoyed the excellent Sept. 17 obituary honoring harpist Sheila Bromberg, “Harpist played intro on poignant ‘Sgt. Pepper’ song” [Metro].
At the risk of picking nits, I feel compelled to offer a minor correction to the sentence “The pay was 9 pounds — about $17.”
In 1967, the pound was fixed at $2.80. A musician’s fee of £9 pounds would have been the equivalent of a little more than $25.
Adjusted for inflation, that comes to about $210 in 2021 dollars. Nothing to get rich on, but certainly worth showing up for.
Dean Meservy, Sandy, Utah
●
You can still be a graduate
I usually ignore the grammatical errors in The Post, but some are so jarring that I find them intrusive in an otherwise good article. In the first paragraph of the Sept. 17 news article “Survey: Child tax credit highlights economic disparities,” the phrase “those who did not graduate high school” was used. You do not graduate high school; the high school graduates you. You may graduate a flask, but you are graduated by a school.
Carla Day, Potomac Falls
●
A forgotten tragedy
I appreciated Theresa Vargas’s recollection of the tragic events following 9/11, “In D.C., 9/11 was start of 13 terrifying months” [Metro, Sept. 12]. But she missed another tragic event that shook many in our metropolitan area.
On Sept. 24 of that year, a tornado dropped onto the Route 1 corridor near College Park and continued north to Laurel and Savage. Howard County sisters Colleen and Erin Marlatt were killed. Financial damage to buildings climbed into the millions. I remember my dad saying to me, “This really makes me wonder what our area did to make God mad.”
Butch Kinerney, Fairfax
●
The wrong way to remember 9/11
We all mourn the horror of the death of Theodore B. Olson’s wife, Barbara, on 9/11. However, his Sept. 11 op-ed, “The tragic price of forgetting Sept. 11,” has removed us from the real lessons we need to learn.
Olson created straw men from whole cloth. I haven’t heard anyone suggest that “we pretend” the Taliban has “changed. We listen to soothing lies. We fantasize that if we just put our arms around them, they will be nice, civilized, decent.” I have heard no one suggest such responses to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The administration walked a very fine line to bring so many out of that tortured country, while maintaining, at every opportunity, that the Taliban is not to be trusted. To the contrary, when asked whether the Taliban had truly changed, virtually every administration spokesperson answered that deeds, not trust, are what we look for.
I empathize and cry with Olson’s loss, but creating straw men to denounce the withdrawal of our troops is not the way to memorialize that dastardly day.
Herb Magidson, Annapolis
●
Finding light in darkness
Like the bright yellow bicycle slicing through the World Trade Center smoke, Sally Jenkins’s poignant remembrance of Sept. 11 [“Beneath NYC’s terrible smoke, a flash of bright yellow,” front page] was a ray of sunshine on a difficult and dark anniversary. I am certain her invitation for all of us to “do something small and good and kind every day” touched many readers’ hearts, as it did mine. Thank you for such a beautiful piece of journalism.
One lingering question: Whatever happened to the canary yellow daisy-chain bike?
Kirsten B. Mitchell, Washington
Sally Jenkins’s Sept. 11 column, a startling picture of one person’s reaction to chaos amid catastrophe, set new standards for excellence. It is positivity that somehow emerges, and we, as Americans, are all as one. Ironically, quite a hopeful picture.
Alan Fedorowsky, Richmond
I was captivated by Sally Jenkins’s Sept. 11 front-page column, “Beneath NYC’s terrible smoke, a flash of bright yellow.” It was a wonderful example of classic journalistic writing. Truly poetry in prose.
Al Bauman, Potomac
●
A real brain-teaser
The Sept. 14 Health & Science article “Supplement for memory spurs lawsuits, debate” was an informative and interesting report on the legal issues related to the use of the supplement Prevagen and its effect on memory. The article also contained a photo of brain scan images. However, no caption accompanied this picture, and the article did not mention brain scans. A caption explaining the relevance of brain scans would have been appreciated.
Mary McDaniel, Round Hill
●
We’re not on a first-name basis
The Sept. 16 front-page article “Biden comes to defense of Milley after China revelation” and Sept. 16 editorial “Assigned reading,” both about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley’s discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, highlight serious national security and procedural issues that deserve careful examination and review.
Less serious, but noteworthy, is the correct protocol for the use of Chinese names. Though, hopefully, Milley is on a first-name basis with his key international counterparts, and may well address Li as Zuocheng, reporters should use Li — the general’s family name.
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril” may describe first-name exchanges between Milley and Li referred to in the front-page article, but The Post’s editors should be accurate and consistent regarding Chinese name use.
The editorial got it right, but the front-page article did not: (“In their calls, Milley sought to reassure Zuocheng that things in the United States were ‘100 percent steady,’ according to the book, even if ‘democracy can be sloppy sometimes.’ ”)
Terrell R. Otis, Annapolis
The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer.
●
Difficulty of debunking
Aaron Hutcherson made an excellent case that monosodium glutamate does not deserve its “bad rap” in his Sept. 15 Food essay, “Want bold flavor? Give MSG a chance.” But I disagree with one word choice: that the older research has been “debunked.”
“Debunked” implies that a claim was unreasonable, perhaps based on sloppy analysis or falsified data. But food sensitivities are notoriously difficult to study because they involve subjective experiences, such as headaches, that are hard to measure. It’s usually more accurate to say that later studies did not replicate earlier findings or, in the case of MSG, have yielded inconsistent results.
This is not the first time such usage of “debunked” has appeared in The Post recently. In the spirit of promoting good scientific inquiry and debate, it would be better to reserve “debunked” for cases of incompetence or hoaxes.
James V. Rives, Arlington
●
An unflattering farewell
I am curious about the decision to use a highly unflattering and slightly disturbing picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Sept. 14 news article “For Merkel, a complicated legacy.” Regardless of political or personal opinion on Merkel’s achievements, it seems unlikely that The Post would have used such a bizarre image in a similar article assessing the career of a significant retiring political figure in the United States or, indeed, a man.
It seems cruel, and it’s hard to see how the cruelty wasn’t deliberate. It smacks of a double standard, implying that for a woman to be worthy of a powerful and influential career, she should also look like a model. Anything less and it’s fair game to emphasize her lack of physical attractiveness.
Karen Walker, Alexandria
●
Preservation is not restoration
Regarding the Sept. 17 Metro article “Historical log cabin’s restoration may help revitalize this Black neighborhood”:
A makeover? Definitely. A tool for revitalization? Quite possibly. But please explain how a building clad in what appears to be clapboard siding can be termed a “restoration” of a centuries-old log cabin. The siding apparently is meant to “protect the centuries-old wood,” but dictionaries define “restoration” as repairing or renovating something so as to return it to its original condition or state.
So, a loving job of reclamation and preservation (vs. destruction) this well may be, but, in my book, restoration it is not.
Joan Hartman Moore, Alexandria
●
Covid rates require context
Regarding a graph that accompanied the Sept. 16 news article “ ‘This is trauma’: Grim reminder of how much is lost”:
It would have been much more helpful in understanding what the problem was if the graph looking at coronavirus deaths in younger people had included just a bit more information.
For each of the groups, it would have been very informative to have included the vaccination rates of each group as a percentage inoculated along with the number of actual deaths in real terms.
This would have presented the impact of this tragic situation more realistically.
Michael Adelman, Bethesda
●
Keep PSAs in publications
Regarding Margaret Sullivan’s Sept. 15 Style column, “The word ‘audit’ doesn’t fly with Philly newspaper”:
I am so encouraged that the Philadelphia Inquirer made a decision to prominently and repeatedly feature the truth about former president Donald Trump’s “big lie” and the 2020 election audits. I grew up in Pennsylvania. My parents were subscribers to the Inquirer, and I learned to appreciate newspapers as a child by reading the Inquirer.
I’m a senior citizen and remember public service announcements in the media. For some time, I have seen a current need for PSAs to clearly state the truth in all forms of media. One could combat the “big lie” by listing the number of investigations, court cases and recounts that have proved no substantial fraud in 2020. Other PSAs should combat lies about voting rights and coronavirus vaccines. When people hear false information frequently, they believe it because they keep hearing or reading it.
Please join the Philadelphia Inquirer by emphasizing the truth constantly in headlines and at the very beginning and end of each appropriate article. The Post’s stand could encourage other media to do the same, and this could ease the division in our country.
B.L. Farron, Fairfax
●
This deserved more than the digest
Regarding the Sept. 8 Metro digest item “Tour bus driver shot by passing motorist”:
The bus driver was shot by “a passing motorist” as he was headed to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport with 10 passengers onboard.
Why wasn’t this front-page news and deserving of further reporting? Are we so numbed by gun violence that we consign this story to the back pages? How can we be safe when random “motorists” are shooting at innocent bus drivers just doing their jobs? There should be an extensive manhunt for this “motorist.”
Jeffrey Lubbers, Takoma Park
●
Give OSHA some credit
The Sept. 11 news article “Workplace safety agency faces test with vaccine mandate” quoted Baruch Fellner, an occupational safety lawyer at the firm Gibson Dunn, as saying, “OSHA has never succeeded in promulgating an emergency temporary standard.” This is false. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an emergency temporary standard for acrylonitrile in 1978, and a court challenge was unsuccessful. As a lawyer in the OSHA division of the solicitor’s office at the Labor Department, I was project attorney for OSHA’s rulemaking on acrylonitrile.
George Henschel, Baltimore
