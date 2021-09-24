Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday made official what had been sadly apparent for months — the bipartisan talks on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that got underway after the April conviction of Derek Chauvin were getting nowhere. Legislation passed in the House along largely partisan lines but stalled in the Senate. Negotiations have broken off, and there is little chance of meaningful action on the police reforms that are so needed. Among them: a ban on chokeholds, creation of a nationwide police misconduct registry to help hold problematic officers accountable, prohibitions against racial and religious profiling, and an end to qualified immunity for law enforcement — the legal protection for police officers that limits victims’ ability to sue for misconduct.