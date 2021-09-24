A government shutdown is also likely to be averted, or at least be limited to a few days. As most sensible members know, a shutdown also produces pain where it hurts most — in the economy. For instance, a September 2019 report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that the “last three government shutdowns cost taxpayers nearly $4 billion.” The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the partial government shutdown from Dec. 22, 2018, until Jan. 25, 2019, reduced real gross domestic product by $11 billion over the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. And the Office of Management and Budget reported that the 2013 shutdown delayed scientific research, services for veterans and senior citizens, and inspections by the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.