Only Biden’s worst enemies would wish such problems on him. Yet, this is where Biden finds himself. Some of the challenges — lifting the debt ceiling, averting a shutdown — come with the territory of being president. Creating a domestic legislative agenda, cutting deals with other nations and immigration policy are, on the other hand, matters of choice and judgment.
Either way, all these problems have emerged on Biden’s watch. The question is: Where will Biden find himself by New Year’s?
Scratch the debt ceiling and government shutdown off the watch list. There is certain to be more “Perils of Pauline” melodrama before a cliffhanger ending is reached. Because it’s all political theater. Despite the tearing of garments over deficits by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and his band, raising the debt limit does not authorize new spending. Every Senate Republican knows full well that it simply enables the Treasury Department to fund government commitments already incurred. And, goodness knows, the Trump administration piled up trillions.
Biden has worked his way through this Washington charade before, and he’ll probably have to go along with the gag for a while. But, in the end, most members will act like grown-ups. The consequences of failure are too widespread and damaging to both parties and, above all, the nation to allow the ceiling to be breached.
A government shutdown is also likely to be averted, or at least be limited to a few days. As most sensible members know, a shutdown also produces pain where it hurts most — in the economy. For instance, a September 2019 report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that the “last three government shutdowns cost taxpayers nearly $4 billion.” The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the partial government shutdown from Dec. 22, 2018, until Jan. 25, 2019, reduced real gross domestic product by $11 billion over the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. And the Office of Management and Budget reported that the 2013 shutdown delayed scientific research, services for veterans and senior citizens, and inspections by the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
There’s a political price to be paid for government shutdowns. And it comes out of hides on Capitol Hill.
As for Biden’s agenda — topped by a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a $3.5 trillion social and safety-net package, and voting rights protections — the weight is on him. If the words in his inaugural address were true — “I will give my all in your service thinking not of power, but of possibilities. Not of personal interest, but of the public good” — he needs to get out front and steer these critically needed proposals into law. The legislative contests are being played on turf and under rules that Biden knows well, including the art of the possible. It falls to him to deliver.
The United States’ relations with France will endure. However, in the handling of Haitian migrants, the administration is coming across as its own worst enemy. What kind of government would tolerate for one second mounted Border Patrol agents using horse reins like whips to control Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Tex.?
Said the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris: “What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible.”
Not good enough.
“To say that Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and is among the 30 poorest countries in the entire world does not adequately describe the reality.”
“Almost 75 percent of the population live[s] under conditions of absolute poverty; this means that the overwhelming majority could not afford what is considered the minimum standard of consumption of food and non-food items.”
Those excerpts are from the June 1980 statement I delivered, as U.S. executive director at the World Bank, to hearings on Caribbean migration conducted by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Refugees and International Law. Two days of hearings documenting gross violations of human rights and government corruption and mismanagement laid bare the reasons thousands of Haitians were fleeing their country.
That was more than 40 years ago.
Conditions have worsened. Any humane immigration policy must take that into account.
Yet Biden and Harris seem content with turning Haitians away.
Who would have thought on Inauguration Day that it would come to this?