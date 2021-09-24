The tragedy, however, is that your Zip code in the commonwealth matters when it comes to public school funding, and that has a disproportionate impact on the quality of a child’s education. Property tax revenue has long been used by city and county governments to bolster the perennially too-low state funding for the operations of our schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. That means in high-wealth areas of the commonwealth, such as Northern Virginia, locally raised dollars enable communities to meet or exceed the educational standards of quality that are required by the state. These standards entail such things as teacher-to-student ratios and counseling caseloads. But in less affluent parts of the commonwealth, these standards of quality are often unmet because of funding limitations.