It is to Ms. Merkel’s credit that she leaves with the esteem of her people, and of millions of others around the world, but not that she failed to groom a strong successor in her own centrist party. Thus, the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partners for most of her tenure, are leading the race to head the next coalition after a generally uninspiring campaign dominated by relatively small-bore domestic issues. That could make Ms. Merkel’s departure felt all the more acutely at a time when the world’s need for strong champions and exemplars of democracy is greater than ever.