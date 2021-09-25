After dominating Germany and, indeed, Europe for so long, Ms. Merkel leaves a legacy of sober, patient leadership, in which she both articulated and modeled democratic values. This was especially important at times when the leaders of other Western nations — including Germany’s European neighbors such as Hungary and Poland and, during the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States — did not. The moniker Germany’s first female chancellor earned among American admirers — “Leader of the Free World” — was extravagant but hardly baseless. Whether staving off the near-collapse of Europe’s common currency or coping with the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Merkel kept her head while many about her were losing theirs. Germany reaped political stability, economic growth and heightened diplomatic influence.
The downside of Ms. Merkel’s flexibility and compromise has been a certain amount of flip-flopping and temporizing. She promised to maintain the use of zero-carbon nuclear power in Germany, only to abandon that pledge when the 2011 accident at Japan’s Fukushima reactor panicked German voters. Under Ms. Merkel, Germany — motivated by economic self-interest — built a gas pipeline with Russia and traded massively with China. The tension with Germany’s democratic values was obvious and, to this day, not fully resolved. When she was doctrinaire, it was sometimes on behalf of mistaken ideas: Ms. Merkel’s adherence to strict fiscal austerity probably raised the cost, financial and human, of repairing the Greek and Italian economies.
Her boldest stroke was a humanitarian one: to admit more than 1 million refugees from Syria and elsewhere amid a migration crisis in the summer of 2015. Later, Ms. Merkel coped with the inevitable anti-immigrant backlash by cutting a deal with Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan that essentially paid to block another such flow of people toward Europe. By then, it was too late to stop the emergence, seemingly permanent, of a significant far-right anti-immigrant party in German politics. On Ms. Merkel’s watch, weaknesses in public infrastructure lingered, while military spending remained embarrassingly below what a NATO ally of Germany’s wealth should provide.
It is to Ms. Merkel’s credit that she leaves with the esteem of her people, and of millions of others around the world, but not that she failed to groom a strong successor in her own centrist party. Thus, the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partners for most of her tenure, are leading the race to head the next coalition after a generally uninspiring campaign dominated by relatively small-bore domestic issues. That could make Ms. Merkel’s departure felt all the more acutely at a time when the world’s need for strong champions and exemplars of democracy is greater than ever.