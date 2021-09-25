Think of it like this: You and a group of friends have stuffed yourselves silly at swank restaurants all month. You plunk down your credit card every time the check comes. Your treat. But when your statement arrives, you’re informed that you’ve gone over your spending limit, and you must pay the balance by the due date. You ask for an increase in your limit to cover the expense. The bank says no. Now you’re delaying payment on other bills and rummaging in couches and coat pockets for whatever money you might have to cover the expense.