Critical race theory is wielded by GOP politicians as a bellows with which to fan racial panic. Its core focus on enduring remnants of racism in American law, institutions and systems is anathema to many Republicans for whom any such discussion is received as a moral rebuke to the country writ large, or racist itself. It would be nice to think Republicans such as Mr. Youngkin, without embracing any theory, would support schools where students debate the good and the bad in American history; instead, sloganeering has won the day.