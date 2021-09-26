For example, we need to assess the psychological needs of children who have been deprived of teachers, friends, classroom learning, security and solace. Young people have spent way too many hours on Zoom, and way too many of them have zoned out of school altogether. School districts don’t have a clear handle on the kids who have just drifted away during covid, or the children of essential workers who spent far too many hours unsupervised when their parents trudged off to work during a lockdown. Without a concerted effort, how will we ever get these children back? Someone needs to be thinking about this.